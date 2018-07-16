Albion sign keeper from Fulham

Brighton have made Fulham goalkeeper David Button their fifth signing of the summer.

The 29-year-old keeper has joined the Seagulls on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Brighton boss Chris Hughton said: “We’re delighted to bring a goalkeeper of David’s experience to the club.

“With Christian Walton and Robert Sanchez going out on loan this season, we felt we needed someone to provide further competition for places in that area of the team.

“He has a wealth of experience, having made over 300 appearances during his career so far, and I’m sure he will work well with Maty Ryan and Jason Steele.”

Button began his career at Tottenham, before loan spells with a number of Football League sides, including Shrewsbury Town and Plymouth Argyle.

He moved to Fulham in 2012 and then joined Brentford, where he made more than 140 appearances in three seasons.

Button signed for Fulham in 2016 and made more than 60 appearances for the Cottages, including 20 last season as they were promoted into the Premier League.