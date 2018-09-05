American tour could be on Brighton's radar in next couple of years

Albion chief executive Paul Barber says the club will explore the opportunity to tour America in the coming years.

The Seagulls have held their pre-season training camp in Austria for the past two summers but have had offers to tour America and elsewhere.

Barber admits the main focus is making sure the squad is as well prepared for the Premier League as they can be - but says it would make sense for the club to tour America in pre-season if they become established in the Premier League.

Speaking to the Brighton & Hove Independent, he said: "We've had offers over the last couple of years to do the US and other countries.

"But our focus has been on making sure the players are the best prepared they can be for the Premier League season.

"Chris (Hughton) has taken the judgement, which Tony (Bloom) and I have supported, is that he'd rather prepare in Europe at the moment.

"At some point in the future, particularly given we've got American partners in American Express and Nike, it would make a lot of sense for us to look to the US potentially so we can build our brand.

"Whether that's next year or the year after, we'll have to see. But it is something which is in our minds and we'll continue to explore."