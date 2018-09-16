Andone ready to play for Brighton

Striker Florin Andone says he's ready to play if Albion manager Chris Hughton names him in the squad for tomorrow's Premier League match at Southampton.

The summer signing from Deportivo is yet to feature this season owing to injury but he played 45 minutes of Albion's 2-1 under-23 win over West Ham on Friday evening.

The 25-year-old Romanian international will provide competition for Glenn Murray and Jurgen Locadia and he is excited about returning to first-team action.

Speaking to www.brightonandhovealbion.com, he said: “I’m very happy to be back after being injured for the last four months. I’m feeling good and am very positive. My injury is in the past now and I’m fit.

“It was the groin last season with Deportivo. I had problems when I started here and I had to stop for a month.

“After, when I came back, I had problems with my quad and was out for another five weeks. It was very hard for me because I was very excited to play and be in the squad.

“But I’m finally ready and if the coach decides on Monday - I’m ready to be in the squad and help the team.

“I would like to be in the squad because I’ve worked very hard this week over the past two months. If the coaches decides now is the moment, then I’m ready.”

Speaking at his pre-match Southampton press conference on Thursday, Hughton had not ruled Andone out of being involved in the squad at St Mary's.

He said: "We'll make a decision. He's been involved pre-season so he is not one who has been injured the whole pre-season period.

"He'll probably play 45 minutes tomorrow (the under-23 game), possibly more, and then we'll make a decision after that.

"What we wanted was to have as strong a squad as possible and as much competition as possible.

"The best way to have that is to have players fit and available.

"We're at a stage at the moment where we've got everybody fit to train at the minute."