Another injury blow for Antonio Conte and Tottenham ahead of Brighton FA Cup clash

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte will be without two key players for their fourth round FA Cup clash against Brighton at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Defender Japhet Tanganga (knee) and midfielder Oliver Skipp (groin) miss out.

Son Heung-min however is fit again after a muscle problem while Cristian Romero is fit again following a hamstring injury which kept him out since November.

New signings Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur will also be involved against Graham Potter's Brighton who are ninth in the Premier League.

The duo arrived from Juventus on transfer deadline day and will be in the squad, but Dele Alli, Giovani Lo Celso, Tanguy Ndombele and Bryan Gil have all left the club.

Conte said: "“We tried to fill the right role with one midfielder in Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski can play as a No10 and also he can play as a wing-back.”

Brighton will be boosted by the return of Yves Bissouma. The midfielder has not played for Albion since the Premier League win at Everton on January 2 but he is back from the Africa Cup of Nations.

Lewis Dunk (knee) and Shane Duffy (ankle) make a timely return to contention, following Dan Burn’s departure to Newcastle, and one of them will likely come in to partner Adam Webster in central defence.

Adam Lallana (hamstring) may also be back in contention but Enock Mwepu’s hamstring problem will definitely keep him out. Alexis Mac Allister will be absent too after testing positive for Covid-19 while away with Argentina for their recent World Cup qualifiers.

Potter is keen to have a decent crack at the FA Cup this season but knows his team are in for a tough challenge. "It’s important to have a dream and ambition but we can’t look any further than Saturday’s game.

"Domestic competitions in this country are always tough because you’ve got three of the best club teams in the world challenging for them."

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Gollini, Emerson, Doherty, Tanganga, Sanchez, Romero, Dier, Rodon, Davies, Reguilon, Sessegnon, Winks, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Bergwijn, Moura, Kulusevski, Son, Scarlett, Kane.