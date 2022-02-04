Antonio Conte issues update on Tottenham's two January signings ahead of Brighton FA Cup tie

The Italian swooped to sign 21-year-old Swedish winger Dejan Kulusevski and 24-year-old Uruguayan midfielder Rodrigo Bentacur from his former club Juventus on deadline day.

Kulusevski has joined on an 18-month loan joins on an 18-month loan for an £8.3m fee with an option to buy for £29.2m.

Bentancur has arrived for an initial £15.9m - which could rise by £5m - on a four-year deal.

Antonio Conte has issued an update on the availability of Tottenham Hotspur's two January signings ahead of their home FA Cup fourth round clash with Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday evening. Picture by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Conte confirmed that both players had received their work permits and were available to play against the Seagulls.

But the former Chelsea boss said that the pair were unlikely to feature for Spurs from the start.

Speaking at his pre-Brighton press conference on Friday, Conte said: "The two players are fit and for this reason tomorrow they are available for sure.

"To start the game I think is not right because they need to work with the team for a period.

"For sure they can come in because I repeat, these two players can help us a lot.

"About Kulusevski, he is a good player, he’s very young. I think he’s a great talent.

"He can play like a number 10 if you want to play with two players behind the striker.

"At the same time, he has the potential to play also as a wing-back on the right. He has good quality.