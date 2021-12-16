Are Brighton in a relegation battle? - Predicted finishing position for Graham Potter's team compared with Burnley, Newcastle and Leeds

Graham Potter' s team are struggling at the moment and have not gained three points since September. They have also been hit by a coronavirus outbreak in the camp and have numerous injuries to key players.
Against Wolves a number of under-23 players were on the bench and Potter will hope the injury situation eases somewhat ahead of Saturday's trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United.
Albion have slipped to 13th in the league standings and their poor run has some fans wondering if they are going to slip into a relegation battle once more.
