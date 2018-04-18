Barber: We want to keep our best players

Albion chief executive Paul Barber says the club are determined to keep hold of all their best players this summer.

The Seagulls are 13th in their first ever Premier League season with four games to play and Barber insists the club will ‘strengthen from a position of strength’ when it comes to transfer dealings at the end of the season.

Speaking to BBC Sussex, Barber said: “Our aim every season, every transfer window, is to keep hold of our best players and strengthen from a position of strength.

“That’s become our mantra on player trading and it won’t be any different this summer.

“Of course if we are in the Premier League it’s much easier to keep the best players. If you’re in the Championship, it’s going to be much harder, we know that, but we’re very positive about the season we’ve had so far.

“We hope the fans have enjoyed it, we certainly have, but we also know we’ve got more work to do.”

It was a year ago this week Albion were promoted into the Premier League and Barber added: “A lot’s happened and we’re now coming to the end of our first Premier League season.

“It’s been a fantastic period for the club and obviously this time last year we were all very excited and I think that excitement is still with us.”

