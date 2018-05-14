BBC pundit lavishes praise on Dunk after naming him in his team of the season

BBC pundit Garth Crooks has named Lewis Dunk in his Premier League team of the season and said he's worth £30m of any of the big six's money.

Dunk enjoyed a stand-out campaign for the Seagulls and captained the club on several occasions in the top flight.



Crooks partnered Dunk with Manchester City's Nicolas Otamendi in his team of the season and on selecting the Albion centre-back, said: "I have watched this lad in the Championship and I have watched him again in the Premier League and I can't believe it's the same player. The growth in the space of a season has been quite extraordinary.



"It would have been very easy for me to have selected Jan Vertonghen (who has had another good season for Spurs) but Dunk has had to be outstanding week in, week out. Without that level of performance, Brighton would have sunk without trace.



"If any of the big six have any sense whatsoever they should get their chequebook out immediately. He's worth £30m of anyone's money in the current financial climate."



Crooks' full team of the season: De Gea; Walker, Dunk, Otamendi, Young; De Bruyne, Fernandinho, D.Silva; Salah, Kane, Aguero. Manager of the season: Benitez.