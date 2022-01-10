BBC team of the season 2021-22: Fans pick two Brighton stars alongside Virgil van Dijk, Mo Salah and Declan Rice

After each Premier League fixture, the BBC Sport website gives supporters the chance to rate each player who featured that day out of 10.

The numbers have been crunched and an intriguing and powerful looking line-up has been created.

In order to qualify for the team of the season, every player selected must have played a minimum of nine Premier League games.

You can continue to rate the players during Premier League games and up to half an hour after the final whistle. The average score of each player will determine your team of the year in May.

Based on the those ratings, scroll down and click through to see the Premier League team of the season so far

1. Aaron Ramsdale 7.2 Perhaps surprisingly selected ahead of Man City's Ederson, but the Gunner has proved many people wrong this season and is the regular No 1 at the Emirates

2. Tariq Lamptey 6.98 Has been in sparkling form on the right flank for Albion. Fully recovered from his hamstring injury and one of England's finest young talents

3. Shane Duffy 7.07 Many thought his PL career was over after a tough loan spell at Celtic. Has proved the doubters wrong this term and has been a high class performer for Albion

4. Virgil van Dijk 6.96 Probably the best defender in the world and rightfully takes his place in the starting XI. Could still learn a trick or two playing alongside Duffy!