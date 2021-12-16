'Big six bias...Ronaldo feared Ed Turns...Will I get my money back?' - Brighton fans respond to Man United Covid postponement

Brighton's clash against Ronaldo and Man United has been postponed

The decision was made following a coronavirus outbreak among United’s squad and backroom staff. “The health of players and staff is our priority,” read a statement on United’s website.

“Given the number of players and support staff having to isolate due to Covid-19, the club had no option other than to request the match be rearranged.”

Training operations at the club’s Carrington training complex have been suspended for “a short period” to help reduce the risk of further transmission.

United’s midweek trip to Brentford was also postponed due to coronavirus issues.

It is understood United boss Ralf Rangnick had just nine first-team players available for Tuesday’s appointment with the Bees because of Covid isolation and injury.

That figure had reduced to seven ahead of the scheduled weekend clash with the Seagulls.

Brighton fans however were not best pleased as their depleted team had their request to postpone Wednesday match against Wolves rejected.

Albion lost the match 1-0, which takes their winless run to 12 Premier League matches. The decision to postpone the United match seems to suit both parties as Brighton continue to be hit with Covid, injuries and suspension.

Here's how Albion fans reacted on social media:

@Hitman_Hatton84: What a joke. Wolves should have been postponed too.

@_JamieDS_: We have 7 players available don’t compare the situations

@_EmmaJane90: Still don't understand why ours wasn't called off last night? Oh wait, big team bias of course....

@tonymgc: Well everyone can head to Woodside Road for Worthing vs Lewes now

@OCW51233871: People are selfish, so you think United should play with there under 12 teams, come on. The match will happen just at a later date, so just calm it

@groddy_bhafc: Scared to play us in case we win xg

@SarahJLT: Surely they have enough players in their squad ….. Why wasn’t our game against Wolves not called off then?

@Glasdir: Good to see more #bigsixbias. Last night should have been called off as well.

@BhaHarvey: Ronaldo fears Ed turns

@BoormanHarri: Will we get a refund?!