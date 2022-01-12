Big swing in Ben Brereton Diaz next club odds as Tony Mowbray and Blackburn consider Brighton, Newcastle and Leeds option

Ben Brereton Diaz has attracted attention this January transfer window

Brighton and Hove Albion are among a number of clubs from the Premier League and La Liga keen on the international striker making an impact in the Championship.

Albion have been linked with a number of attackers in the past few transfer windows remain keen to boost their attacking options.

Jurgen Locadia departed earlier this month to join Bundesliga outfit VfL Bochum, while Ireland international Aaron Connolly was allowed to leave on loan to Middlesbrough.

Neal Maupay remains Albion's main man at the sharp end and the Frenchman has seven Premier League goals this season. The experienced Danny Welbeck is Albion's other option and is easing his way back to full fitness following hamstring surgery.

Brereton-Diaz is seen as another viable option during the January transfer window. The Chile international has netted 22 goals in the Championship this campaign and is a key reason why Rovers are flying high in the second tier.

Blackburn will be keen to keep hold of their 22-year-old top scorer as they continue their surprise push for promotion.

Losing Brereton-Diaz at this stage would seriously dent their chances of a long awaited return to the top flight but the striker is out of contract this summer - although Rovers do have an option for another year.

Brighton, Newcastle and Leeds are all said to be monitoring the situation closely as well as La Liga club Sevilla. It is thought bids in the region of £20m could get negotiations.

However, according to betvictor.com transfer odds Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion are the teams in pole position to secure a deal for the player with both clubs evenly priced at 6/1 odds.

Leeds United are also in the running at 10/1 odds, as are Southampton at 12/1.

Here's a full list of the latest odds for Ben Brereton Diaz to sign before February 3rd:

Newcastle

6/1

Brighton

6/1

Leeds

10/1

Any South American Club

10/1

Southampton

12/1

Any German Club

12/1

Any Italian Club

12/1

Any Spanish Club

12/1

Any French Club

12/1

Sevilla

16/1

Wolves

20/1

Everton

20/1

West Ham

20/1

Norwich

20/1