Brentford 0-1 Brighton: Graham Potter gives Adam Webster injury update and Dan Burn return latest

Adam Webster hobbled off during the 1-0 win at Brentford

The Albion man hobbled off the pitch in the first half after injuring his hamstring while clearing a ball.

Webster, 26, went down with the problem and eventually the centre-back limped off to be replaced by Jakub Moder, which saw Joel Veltman moved inside from his right wing-back role.

It's a blow for player and club as Graham Potter looks to reshuffle his defence still coming to terms with the £50m summer departure of Ben White.

"Adam was a hamstring," said Potter. "We will see how that settles down in the next 24 or 48 hours.

"Credit to the boys how they managed it and still kept a clean sheet after Adam went off."

Shane Duffy has performed superbly so far this season following his re-introduction to the team after a tough loan spell at Celtic and has lined-up alongside Lewis Dunk and Webster.

Potter is already without Dan Burn who continues to work his way back from a knee injury sustained in pre-season at Luton Town.

"We are hopeful he can train next week. We are hoping. He is making good progress. We will see how the weekend goes, see how he responds. So that's the plan."