Brighton 0-1 Wolves player ratings: Big trouble for Enock Mwepu and Yves Bissouma blow ahead of Man United

Wolves edged 1-0 ahead in the first minute of added time at the end of the first half through Romain Saiss.
Brighton only partially cleared a corner from the right and Ruben Neves dinked the ball over their defence for Saiss to volley into the bottom left corner.
Enock Mwepu had Brighton's best two chances but the Zambia international twice fired over from close range when well placed.
Solly March also should have done better with a first half opportunity and there was disappointment for Yves Bissouma as he picked up his fifth booking of the season.
The defeat caps a tough week for Albion who have struggled with injuries and covid.
