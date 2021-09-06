Brighton 2-0 West Ham: Inessa Kaagman makes fitness admission after WSL victory

Inessa Kaagman and Lee Geum-min were both on target for Brighton against West Ham

Albion’s Dutch international Inessa Kaagman insists their is much more to come from her season after her netting the first of the season in Albion’s 2-0 win against the Hammers.

Kaagman was Albion’s top scorer last season and opened her account for the new campaign with a first half penalty.

The midfielder, however had a delayed start to her pre-season following her involvement with the Netherlands at the Tokyo Olympics and admits she is still working her way towards full match fitness.

“There is more to come from me,” said the 25-year-old. “I am getting fitter now but I had two and a half weeks of training. So that is not a lot and I had one 30 minutes and one 60 minutes in pre-season.

“So this 90 minutes felt like 120 minutes today. But it’s good to get minutes, get fit and get back into the game again.”

Kaagman was also impressed with the team’s response after a nervy opening 30 minutes.

“We had a difficult first 30 minutes. It was hard because they pressed really well. The second half was better than the first half bu they were still coming.”

Match Report

The first chance of the game fell to West Ham’s Adriana Leon, who burst into the box but was only able to produce a tame effort which was collected by ease by Brighton shot-stopper Megan Walsh.

Following Leon’s shot, teammate Mel Filis headed over on 15 minutes before Leon produced an audacious effort from distance that left the crossbar shaking.

On 33 minutes, West Ham were reduced to ten however, after Cissoko’s arm blocked a Carter strike in the box, handing Brighton a penalty – which Kaagman converted with ease to give the hosts the lead.

The Seagulls doubled that advantage on 42 minutes through Lee, who pounced on a deflected shot in the box to deliver a low driven strike past West Ham’s Mackenzie Arnold.

After the break, Carter tested Arnold from around 25 yards, with the West Ham keeper collecting her shot with a routine save.

Claudia Walker nearly handed the Hammers a route back into the game when she pounced on a Brighton defensive misjudgement only to blaze over a volley.

But the second half proved a comfortable one for Brighton, with Hope Powell’s side managing to see out the opening day win.

Hope Powell said;

“I’m pleased with the three points but it was really hard work. Credit to West Ham, I think both teams went for it, both teams tried to play. The conditions were really hot.

“I don’t think we played our best, I think the girls would admit that too. Having not played our best and come away with points is really pleasing. Later on when I’m relaxing, I’ll probably appreciate it a bit more but it was tough.

“They lost a player, which meant we got a penalty so I think we just made it hard work and I know sometimes when you’re playing against 10, sometimes it’s quite challenging.

“But I think even before that at times, I think our passing was off, we weren’t moving the ball quick enough and it was a bit slow.