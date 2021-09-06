Brighton 2-0 West Ham: Maya Le Tissier on Inessa Kaagman's penalty secret after opening day triumph

Brighton on their way to an opening day victory against West Ham at the Amex Stadium

The hosts were under intense pressure from the Hammers in the first 30 minutes but were handed an opening day gift when Hawa Cissoko was sent off after blocking Danielle Carter’s effort in the box with her arm.

Inessa Kaagman dispatched the resulting penalty and a clever finish from striker Lee Geum-min moments later was enough to give Brighton the win in front of 2,264 fans at the Amex Stadium on Sunday.

Le Tissier impressed for Hope Powell's team and received the play of the match award.

Three points and player of the match was the perfect start?

It was great. That was the start we needed and a first three on the board and hopefully we can push n from this.

Few nerves playing at the Amex?

Yeah, of course. But you need to make sure they are going towards excitement and the occasion. All of our fans made such a difference. we are so happy to have them back and they gave us that extra push.

Especially in the first 15 minutes where we needed to settle down. The atmosphere was great and hopefully they can come to our next games and we can put on performances like that.

Goal and sending off arrived at a good time?

Yeah of course. But you make your luck as well. We started getting into the game and getting into those positions. Anything can happen in the box and unfortunately for West Ham they got the sending off.

But it was just what we needed to settle down. It was a great pen from Inessa and all of the team put in a performance and did really well.

Inessa's secret to penalties?

She does not need to tell anyone. As long as it is working then great. We all have trust in her and she's a great penalty taker

Lee's goal?

It's great for the attacking girls to get on the scoresheet. It gives them so much confidence just like it does for us when we keep clean sheets at the back.

For them to get on the sheet and open their accounts for the season. It's going to be really important that everyone together pushes and contributes to goals and clean sheets.

It's always a team effort and if we work hard together then we get the results.

Managed the game?

It's always a little tricky and you don't want to get too complacent when the opposition is one player down. You can sometimes lose your way if they come back into the game but I felt our game management was really good.