Brighton 2-1 Leicester City: What went wrong with VAR, why Albion deserved the luck and why Brendan Rodgers was furious

Brighton beat Leicester to go into second place in the Premier League

Brighton escaped with a 2-1 victory over Leicester City after being on the right end of THREE VAR decisions.

What a game. Drama after drama.

Brighton are sitting pretty in the Premier League in third place - just a point behind leaders Liverpool - thanks to Neal Maupay and Danny Welbeck's goals, and VAR.

The game's first goal came in the 35th minute after Jan Vestegaard handled the ball while defending a Brighton corner.

Why would a 6'5" giant need to handle the ball? Ah, possible, because he was being fouled by Neal Maupay at the time, with the striker pulling the Dane's other arm down.

A VAR check could have gone either way but, fortunately for Brighton, the penalty was given and we all pretended like Maupay didn't do anything.

Nonetheless, an undeterred Maupay fired the spot kick straight down the middle of Kasper Schmeichel's goal to make it 1-0. A fine finish from a confident looking man.

The question I asked myself - using last season as the yardstick - was, 'can Albion take this established performance into the second half?'.

I had my answer after five minutes as Leandro Trossard, who was excellent today, whipped in a free-kick which saw Danny Welbeck glance a header into the far corner past Schmeichel.

Two Brighton strikers taking their chances? Great to see. The final ingredient that was missing last season.

Leicester, however, bucked their ideas up and got back in the game ten minutes later with a slick one-touch combination move which saw Jamie Vardy tap a Youri Tielemens cross in at the far post.

Brighton were now being asked questions. How would they stand in the face of adversity? We know last season they dropped the most points from winning positions (25).

Well, in true Brighton fashion, they responded both brilliantly and terribly.

Dunk and Duffy were absolutely solid, again, blocking everything that came in their path.

But Leicester had the ball in the net to make it 2-2 after Ademola Lookman bundled a corner in, but Harvey Barnes was ruled offside for interfering with Robert Sanchez's vision.

The Foxes should rightly feel robbed with that, there was no way Sanchez was getting there, Barnes or no Barnes.

Leicester continued to knock on the door and Brighton continued to hang on by a thread.

And then, in the 87th minute, Ndidi had the ball in the back of the net after another Leicester corner.

But wait, what's that? The linesman's flag...AGAIN? Barnes offside...AGAIN? The winger was in the way of Sanchez's vision and the goal was ruled out.

I don't know how Brendan Rodgers kept his cool but he had every right to be fuming.

When they go in your favour it's great. But when they go against you, you'd have every right to be furious.

For all Brighton's good play this season this was a lucky win.

VAR got it wrong at least twice, and on another day it's a draw or a loss.

But today wasn't that day and Albion go into third place. Potter or the team won't care one bit and they'll 'take the positives' into the Palace game.