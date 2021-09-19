Brighton 2-1 Leicester: Neal Maupay, Danny Welbeck and VAR on target as Albion move third in Premier League

Danny Welbeck scored Brighton's second with a firm header

One enforced change, saw Solly March in for Adam Webster but despite the wet weather there was a ray of sunshine as Tariq Lamptey returned to the matchday squad for the first time since he hobbled off injured at Craven Cottage last December.

Fresh from their Thursday night Europa League encounter with Napoli the visitors had the best of the early exchanges, but on the quarter hour, the Albion embarked on a 20 minute spell which was in essence a snap shot of their excellent start to the season.

Chances from Neal Maupay, March and Adam Lallana came and went, and as half time approached almost a feeling of inverted deja vu after Brentford’s excellent but ultimately fruitless first hall in West London eight days before.

Then that rub of the green that so many matches can turn upon, a clear handball in the area from Jannik Vestergaard went unpunished by Stuart Attwell, before VAR had a look and he then the spot kick and the resurgent Neal Maupay made no mistake for his third goal of the campaign, can’t hear his detractors at the moment.

Despite the grey skies the rain stopped after the break, and the Albion carried on where they left off in the first 45 minutes, on the front foot and on 49 minutes, Danny Welbeck headed in Leo Trossard’s pinpoint free kick to double the lead.

But supporting the Albion is never straight forward and Jamie Vardy’s 150th goal for the Foxes on 61 minutes set up an intriguing last half hour.

On 65 minutes City’s Ademola Lookman thought he’d levelled only for a welcome offside flag, backed up by VAR which brought a huge cheer from the home crowd.

From then on it was frenetic, end to end stuff, on 83 Sanchez tipped Harvey Barnes’s shot over the bar, 85 minutes another Foxes header ruled out for offside, this time Ricardo Pereira denied.

Prolonged agony for the Amex faithful as the fourth official held up the board for five minutes added time.

But hold on they did. Third in the table if only until the game at White Hart Lane finishes. A classic ‘English’ 90 minutes and a fitting tribute to the legendary Jimmy Greaves, who left us earlier today.

Far more positives than negatives. VAR works for starters, perhaps the one down side on this Super Sunday, still clutches of empty seats at the Amex, Sunday kick off?

Goodwood revival?, no doubt that will be rectified for the visit of Arsenal in a fortnight's time.

Brighton XI: Sanchez, March, Duffy, Dunk, Veltman, Lallana, Bissouma, Cucurella, Trossard, Maupay, Welbeck.