Mwepu came through the ranks with NAPSA stars in his homeland, joining Salzburg in 2017.

The 23-year-old becomes Graham Potter's first signing ahead of the 2021/22 Premier League campaign, which will be Albion s fifth consecutive year in the top-flight.

The Albion head coach said: "We're delighted to be able to welcome Enock to the club and are looking forward to working with him.

"He has a great deal of experience for somebody of his age, including Champions League and international football.

"He's primarily a central midfielder, although he is capable of playing in numerous positions, is open-minded, adaptable and very keen to learn and develop.

"He will add competition to our existing options in that area of the squad going into the new season."

A Zambian international, he was nicknamed 'The Computer' by Red Bull fans, based on his ability to read the game.

He made 81 league appearances over his four years at the Red Bull Arena, scoring 11 goals and laying on nine assists, while also playing in every one of their Champions League group stage games last season.

Mwepu was also on the scoresheet in this year's OFB-Cup Final, grabbing a goal and an assist in a 3-0 win over Lask.