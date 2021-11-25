Brighton and Hove Albion team news for Leeds United: Graham Potter reveals injury latest on five players including Aaron Connolly

Brighton and Hove Albion striker Aaron Connolly has recovered from a heel injury

Albion will look to record their first victory in seven Premier League outings against lowly Leeds United and are boosted by the return of midfielder Enock Mwepu.

The Zambia international missed the match at Villa due to a hip injury but has trained well this week and is in contention to face Marcelo Biela's men.

“He’s recovered well and trained this week,” confirmed Potter. “We need to see how he is tomorrow, but he’s got a really good chance of being in the squad. We will look at his game time in terms of how much he can play, but he’s available.”

Midfielder Steven Alzate (ankle) was pictured training this week but remains a long way off full fitness. As does striker Danny Welbeck who injured his hamstring at Crystal Palace earlier this campaign.

"Him and Danny [Welbeck] are making really good progress," said Potter. "The guys are really positive. We will see. They’re quite lengthy injuries, so I don’t want to put too much of an expectation on them. Every report I have from the guys is a good one, so we’re hopeful."

Striker Aaron Connolly is however available having recovered from a heel injury. Connolly was expected to feature at Villa last week but his return was delayed.

"He was fit but he had a problem with his heel," confirmed Potter. "He lost time so it is a question of getting him back up to speed. Training at a good level and making sure he has enough training in his body which he has done since the international break so he is in contention."

Dan Burn is also back in the frame and pushing for a starting spot. The defender injured his knee in the Carabao Cup loss at Leicester last month and was fit enough to take his place on the bench as an unused substitute at Villa.

Goalkeeper Robert Sanchez is also set to return having served his one match suspension at Aston Villa last week. Jason Steele stood-in admirably at Villa Park and has given Potter a decision to make – especially as Sanchez’s form was patchy just prior to his suspension.