Brighton and Hove Albion transfers: Graham Potter makes Floran Andone stance as La Liga club plot next move

Brighton striker Florin Andone has struggled for game time in LA Liga at Cadiz

The Romanian international striker joined Cadiz at the start of the campaign on a season long loan deal. Andone however has had a tough time in the Andalucia region and has made just one start and two substitute appearances. He is yet to play a full 90 minutes.

Andone's career has completely stalled since he suffered a serious knee injury while on loan at Galatasaray two years ago.

Andone battled his way back to full fitness with Brighton last term and trained well with Potter's first team squad without seeing any game time.

At 28-years-of-age, Andone is in the peak years as a striker and it was hoped the loan at Cadiz, who are 16th in the Spanish top flight, would allow him to kick-start his career.

Álvaro Cervera's Cadiz team are in action today against Marc Cucurella's former team Getafe and then welcome Atletico Madrid next Sunday.

It is believed Cadiz want to cut short his loan and have started looking for a new striker to bring in during the January window.

Andone is out of the first team picture and did not travel when Cadiz won 1-0 win at Athletic Bilbao recetly.

"I think that is something the club monitors,"said Graham Potter when asked if Andone's loan could be cut short. "Like you say with all the players, that is part of the process with the guys on loan. You cannot control it all.

"They go there and it is up to the club to play them or not. Like anything you review by a case by case, individual basis and we will do that in January and at the end of the season."

As seen at Aston Villa yesterday, Albion are a little short on striking options as Danny Welbeck remains injured with a hamstring issue and Aaron Connolly - who has out of the matchday squad at Villa - is recovering from a heel injury.

Neal Maupay has dropped to the bench in recent matches as Potter has favoured playing Leo Trossard in the in the false nine position.