Brighton break club record to sign Dutch striker

Brighton have broken their club record to sign Dutch striker Jurgen Locadia from PSV Eindhoven on a long-term contract.

The 24-year-old passed his medical earlier today and has signed a contract until 2022.

Locadia, who will wear the number 25 shirt for the Seagulls, began his professional career with PSV, and hit the headlines when he scored a hat-trick when making his league debut as an 18-year-old substitute in a 6-0 win over VVV-Venlo in 2012/13.

He helped PSV win the Dutch Eredivisie in 2015 and 2016, playing alongside Albion midfielder Davy Propper; and won the Dutch Super Cup in 2015 and 2016 to complete an impressive domestic honours haul.

Albion manager Chris Hughton said: “We are delighted to have signed Jurgen and pleased to welcome him to the club.

“He is a player we have been aware of for sometime, and it’s been no secret we have wanted to add a striker of his type.

“He is a strong, powerful and quick centre-forward, with a real eye for goal and will increase our attacking options in the second half of the season.

“Jurgen already has a prolific goal record with PSV in the Dutch top division, and it is one we hope he can continue here with us in the Premier League.”

Locadia has a total of 45 goals and 34 assists from 82 Eredivisie starts and 45 substitute appearances. He has netted nine times this season, and provided an impressive six assists in 15 league appearances.

Locadia has also scored 14 goals in the domestic KNVB Cup and a further three times in European competitions for PSV; he has represented his country at all levels from under-17 to under-21.

He has also been called up to the Dutch senior squad three times, but is yet to win his first full international cap.