Brighton coach Bjorn Hamberg makes Danny Welbeck claim amid new contract question mark

Brighton striker Danny Welbeck is out of contract this summer

Brighton coach Bjorn Hamberg is keen to keep striker Danny Welbeck at the club beyond the summer after his header recused a point for Albion at Leicester.

Welbeck, 31, has struggled with a hamstring injury this term and featured in just nine Premier League matches.

The former Man United and Arsenal attacker has however managed three goals this campaign, having scored in the reverse fixture at Leicester, a header from the bench in a memorable 1-1 draw at Chelsea and then another late header today at the King Power.

It helped Albion claim a point after Patson Daka had put Brendan Rodgers' team into the lead at the start of the second half.

Brighton were not at their best in the first half but improved after going behind. The introduction from the bench of Tariq Lamtey and Welbeck changed the game in Albion's favour.

Welbeck's well placed header from Neal Maupay's cross extended Brighton's unbeaten run to six matches and places them ninth in the Premier League on 30 points.

Welbeck is out of contract this summer and many fans are already calling for Albion to act fast and tie the former England man down with a new deal.

Hamberg, who was in the technical area and on media duties at the King Power as head coach Graham Potter and his assistant Billy Reid tested positive for Covid-19, said, "As long as I am a part of this club I would love to have Danny around.

"He has put in so much off the pitch as well. He is a great guy, one of them that looks after other people, that try to push every day