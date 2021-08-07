Brighton confirm new Covid-19 rules at the Amex Stadium ahead of 2021-22 Premier League season

Brighton and Hove Albion FC

The club expect the AMEX and other stadiums around the country to be operating at full capacity or close to it – but they are going to need the help of all our fans to keep it that way.

To give them the best chance of maximising attendances, the club urges local authorities, football authorities, safety experts – and, of course, fans – to keep fellow supporters, staff, players and officials safe at all matches.

It will take longer for fans to enter the stadium, but the aim is to minimise any delays. Here's the latest information from the club.

So what is the latest position?

The club is working closely with the various authorities, safety advisors and Premier League to make stadium entry as easy as possible for all supporters.

Season and away ticket holders aged 18 and over will have to produce an NHS COVID Pass or proof of a negative lateral flow test alongside photographic ID to enter the Amex.

Do not attend if any of the following apply to you: you have any symptoms of COVID-19 (a high temperature, a new, continuous cough or a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste)

someone you live with has symptoms or has tested positive.

You've been told you've been in contact with someone who tested positive and asked to self-isolate

Albion anticipate that all Premier League clubs will follow the same or similar procedures from the start of this coming season.

What is a COVID pass?

Adult supporters will need to show either: A valid NHS COVID Pass - accessed via the NHS app or website OR proof of a negative lateral flow test - taken within 48 hours of kick-off can be shown using the NHS COVID Pass or in the form of an official NHS email or text message. PLUS Photo ID to confirm the name on their COVID status.

These checks will take place at stadium perimeter check points to allow supporters to enter the external concourse and proceed to the turnstiles for stadium entry.

Further matchday information

It is important to always observe the government guidelines, including while travelling to and from the stadium, and respect the safety of those working on the transport networks, our staff and your fellow supporters.

Tickets

We will not be selling match tickets in person at the ticket office this season. Tickets must be purchased in advance from the club’s website.

Travel to the Amex

The club’s matchday travel scheme will be in operation for all Premier League games with access to bus, train and park-and-ride services included within the ticket price. Please check if the scheme is running for all non-PL fixtures.

They do have very limited additional parking available, but this must be pre-booked via the club’s website, in the ticketing section.

We will be using mobile ticketing for parking this season, and you will need to download the ticket to your phone and show on entry to the relevant car park.

Arriving at the Amex

Fans must wear a face covering at all times when moving around inside the stadium – the ONLY exception is when you are eating or drinking or sat in your seat. We would also strongly recommend you wear your mask in congested external areas, particularly when queuing.

Mobile digital ticketing at the Amex

This season, in line with the government’s and Premier League guidelines, we are moving to mobile digital tickets. Firstly, please don’t forget to charge your phone before you leave for the Amex and download your tickets to your phone's wallet.

Once inside the Amex

The club advise to take care when passing others in seating areas, turn your back when you pass fellow supporters and avoid passing face-to-face.

Once inside the stadium you must sit in your allocated seat, and they encourage you to make your way to your seats as soon as possible. Supporters are strongly advised to avoid hugs, handshakes and high fives, and ensure regular hand sanitisation.

Timings at the Amex

Gates will open two hours before kick-off and we encourage fans to arrive as early as possible. On the final whistle fans may choose to remain in the concourse to stagger their departure.

Catering and facilities at the Amex. Food and drink kiosks will also be open on the external concourse. Kiosks will be open inside the stadium from two hours before kick-off, with the usual range of food options

Social distancing should be observed where possible on the external and internal concourse areas. Remember that the Amex is now a cashless stadium – so please ensure you have a cashless payment method. We also encourage contactless payment.