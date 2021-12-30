Brighton contract state of play for every player ahead of the January transfer window

Graham Potter's Albion are a respectable 10th in the Premier League on 24 points from their 18 matches so far.

Next up is Everton on January 2 at Goodison Park but it's also the start of the transfer window where Albion could bolster their squad and also look to move on players who are not featuring regularly in Potter's first team.

Here we taken a look at the contract situations of each first team player and pick out the players who may seek a move elsewhere.

Scroll down and click through to see the current state of play for every Brighton ahead of this January's transfer window.

1. Rob Sanchez Contract expires: June 2025 Non-mover Photo Sales

2. Jason Steele Contract expires: June 2023 Non-mover Photo Sales

3. Kjell Scherpen Contract expires: unknown Non-mover Photo Sales

4. Lewis Dunk Contract expires: June 2025 Non-mover Photo Sales