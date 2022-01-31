Brighton could get extra time to secure moves for Julio Enciso and other deadline day transfer targets

Julio Enciso is wanted by Brighton before the January transfer window

Brighton could have some extra time in which to seal deals tonight – and remain hopeful they can secure at least a couple more signings before the deadline.

Graham Potter has already brought in Poland international Kacper Kozłowski to the south coast this transfer window with deals for Julio Enciso and Deniz Undav also being finalised.

Any further late moves are also still possible right up until the deadline and perhaps even beyond.

Premier League rules state that Brighton and their league rivals have until 1am to complete their transfer dealing – providing that the club have submitted a 'Deal Sheet' by 11pm.

These sheets provide details of the impending transfer and confirm that an agreement has been reached, before providing clubs with extra time in which to submit all the required documentation.

The details required on this sheet are fairly basic and amount to the clubs and player involved and the fee being paid, if there is one.

Deal sheets cannot be requested until 9pm on transfer deadline day and then must be submitted, fully completed, by the 11pm deadline.

Once received and approved by the Premier League, clubs can then be granted permission to submit all the required transfer paperwork by a 11pm deadline.

Brighton will also be able to sign players who are free agents after the window slams shut tonight.

Completed deals so far

Brighton have already completed seven deals this January transfer window and are hopeful of adding a new player in the coming days.

So far, Kacper Kozlowski has been the only permanent arrival with the Poland international joining early in the window from Pogon Szczecin for an undisclosed fee.

Albion are believed to have paid around £8m to land the 18-year-old who was also said to be on the radar of Liverpool.

Kozlowski has been immediately loaned to Tony Bloom's Belgian club Royale Union St-Gilloise, who are top of the Belgian first division and chasing Champions League football next season.

Moises Caicedo has been recalled from his loan spell with Belgian side Beerschot.

Jurgen Locadia, 28 left on a permanent deal to Bundesliga outfit VfL Bochum and Goalkeeper Christian Walton has joined League One Ipswich Town on a permanent deal, for an undisclosed fee.

Striker Aaron Connolly also departed on loan early in the window as he joined Chris Wilder's Championship club Middlesbrough and defender Leo Ostigard has also gone out on loan. The Norway international was at Stoke but cut his season long deal short with the Championship outfit and immediately went to Serie A strugglers Genoa.