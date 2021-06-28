Brighton defender makes surprise loan move to Hearts

Brighton defender Alex Cochrane

Alex Cochrane has joined Scottish Premiership side Hearts on loan for the 2021/22 season, subject to international clearance.

The 21-year-old extended his stay with Albion in May until next summer, having enjoyed a fruitful loan spell with Belgian outfit Royale Union Saint-Gilloise last season.

Albion's pathway development manager David Weir, who oversees the club's loan programme, said, “Alex had a really positive spell in Belgium last season and showed how well he can adapt to a different culture and club.

“He will get to work closely with Robbie Neilson who was a full-back himself during his playing career and will have plenty of knowledge he can pass on to Alex.

“Myself and the loans team will be keeping a close eye on how Alex gets on over the next year and we wish him the best of luck.”

Cochrane made one first team appearance for Albion last season, coming on as a substitute in Graham Potter’s team’s 2-0 win over Preston North End in the Carabao Cup.

