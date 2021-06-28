Brighton defender makes surprise season loan move to Hearts

Brighton defender Alex Cochrane

Alex Cochrane has joined Scottish Premiership side Hearts on loan for the 2021/22 season, subject to international clearance.

The 21-year-old extended his stay with Albion in May until next summer, having enjoyed a fruitful loan spell with Belgian outfit Royale Union Saint-Gilloise last season.

Albion's pathway development manager David Weir, who oversees the club's loan programme, said, “Alex had a really positive spell in Belgium last season and showed how well he can adapt to a different culture and club.

“He will get to work closely with Robbie Neilson who was a full-back himself during his playing career and will have plenty of knowledge he can pass on to Alex.

“Myself and the loans team will be keeping a close eye on how Alex gets on over the next year and we wish him the best of luck.”