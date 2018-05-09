Brighton defender signs two-year deal with Falkirk

Albion youngster Tom Dallison will join Scottish Championship side Falkirk on a two-year deal on July 1.

The 22-year-old joined Albion five years ago but never made a first-team appearance and had loan spells at Crawley, Cambridge and Accrington.



The defender was shown round The Falkirk Stadium earlier this month and took in their final game of the season against St Mirren.



Dallison tweeted this afternoon: "Sad to end my journey @OfficialBHAFC had 5 great seasons. Met some great people & learned so much! Thank you to the coaches, staff and players."