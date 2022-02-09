Brighton fan banned over knuckle-duster and lock-knife charge at Crystal Palace match

The 16-year-old boy from Hove, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, appeared before Worthing Youth Court on February 3.

He admitted four charges which were; possession of a knuckle duster; a lock-knife, a flare; and a false driving licence and citizen card.

Officers had approached a group of football supporters in Queens Road, Brighton at 5.30pm on January 14.

Brighton played Crystal Palace at the Amex Stadium

When police attempted to search the boy, he tried to run away, but was arrested. He was taken into custody and was later charged with the offences.

At the court hearing on February 3 he was sentenced to a Youth Referral Order, with £40 costs and a £22 victim surcharge.

The weapons, firework, and identity documents were seized and forfeited under a Deprivation Order.

He was also given a Football Banning Order for three years.

Sussex Police’s dedicated football officer PC Darren Balkham said: “This boy was swiftly arrested by officers before he could cause any harm.

“The football banning order severely restricts his ability to attend football matches both here in the UK and abroad.

“This conviction demonstrates that we will not tolerate public disorder at our football matches and sends a clear message that football supporters and the public do not wish to see violence connected with the game.”

The football banning order forbids the boy’s attendance at a regulated football match under the Football Spectators Act. This applied to football events both in the United Kingdom and abroad.

It further requires him to surrender any travel authorisation document (such as a passport, identity card, or any other form of travel authorisation) in his name according to instructions notified by the Football Banning Orders Authority.

Under the order, he is not permitted to enter the town, city or parish boundary where any England senior men’s team game is played in the United Kingdom for a period of eight hours before kick-off and eight hours after the end of the match.