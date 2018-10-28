Brighton & Hove Albion fan dies after falling ill ahead of Wolves match

An elderly Brighton supporter died yesterday after falling ill ahead of the Seagulls' Premier League match with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Brighton reported last night that the fan was at the match with his son. He was attended to by the club’s medical staff and taken by ambulance to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, where he passed away.

Albion chief executive Paul Barber said: “This is very sad news and the thoughts and prayers of all of us at the club are with the gentleman’s family and friends at this time.”

