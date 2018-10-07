Brighton & Hove Albion star targets England call after signing new contract

Defender Lewis Dunk has his sights set on getting in the England team after signing a new contract with Brighton on Friday.

The 26-year-old penned a new five-year deal until the summer of June 2023, along with central defensive partner Shane Duffy, who also signed a new long-term contract.

Dunk, who has made more than 200 appearances for the Seagulls, said: “My individual goal would be to get into the England team one day, but you don’t do that unless you’re performing well every week.

"If that comes one day, it will be a bonus and I’ll be very happy.”

Looking ahead to the rest of the season, Dunk said: “We need to focus on staying in the league again this season and build again in the summer.

"Hopefully we can establish ourselves in the division and see if we can sneak up into the top half of the table. You never know what could happen."

HAVE YOU READ?

Six things we learned from Brighton & Hove Albion v West Ham





Former Brighton & Hove Albion promotion-winning captain calls time on his career





Brighton & Hove Albion v West Ham player ratings



Brighton & Hove Albion v West Ham fan and action picture gallery



​

Brighton & Hove Albion defender hails clean sheet and a 'brilliant' win over West Ham