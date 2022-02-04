Brighton indefinitely ban supporter for racist tweet after England Euro 2020 final loss

Karl Tizzard, 29, posted the message on Twitter 25 minutes after England's penalty shootout to Italy on July 11 last year.

The post was reported to Sussex Police, and he was subsequently charged with sending an offensive, indecent, obscene or menacing message or matter via a public communication network.

Tizzard, formerly a kitchen worker, of Roundstone Drive, East Preston, appeared before Worthing Magistrates’ Court on February 1 where he admitted the charge.

Brighton & Hove Albion have issued an indefinite ban to a man who posted a racist message on social media following the England men’s football team's defeat in the UEFA Euro 2020 final. Picture by Chris J Ratcliffe/AFP via Getty Images

The court found that the charge was racially aggravated, and he was fined £1,153. He must also pay £85 costs and a £115 victim surcharge.

Brighton issued Tizzard, who was a Seagulls season ticket holder, an indefinite ban from the Amex as well as away matches, the maximum punishment possible from the club.

A statement from the club said: "Brighton & Hove Albion has a zero tolerance to any racist behaviour or discrimination of any kind.

"Individuals found to have committed such offences – either in person, online or via social media – will face an indefinite ban from home and away matches and criminal prosecution."

Sussex Police’s dedicated football officer PC Darren Balkham said: “Tizzard posted an appalling matter on his Twitter account just moments after the Euro 2020 final.

“He pleaded guilty to breaching the Communications Act by posting the offensive message which was racially aggravated.

“This court result demonstrates we will not tolerate any form of racist abuse and will pursue those who abuse others online.