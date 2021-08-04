Brighton injury news: Danny Welbeck latest, what's the problem, what Graham Potter said, when will he be back?

Danny Welbeck has not featured in pre-season

Danny Welbeck is unlikely to feature against La Liga outfit Getafe tomorrow night and looks set to miss the start of Albion’s Premier League campaign.

Welbeck, who signed a new one-year contract with Albion during the summer, has been struggling with hamstring injury and Brighton’s season opener at Burnley on August 14 could arrive to soon for the 30-year-old.

The 30-year-old former Man United and Arsenal man injured his hamstring in Albion’s penultimate match of season in the memorable 3-2 home win against Premier League champions Man City.

It was hoped Welbeck would recover over the summer but the former ex-England striker has yet to feature in pre-season.

He sat out of the 0-0 friendly at Scottish champs Rangers and then also missed Albion’s 3-1 friendly win against Luton at Kenilworth Road last Saturday.

Welbeck had a few injury issues last season but also delivered moments of high quality as his six goals helped Brighton secure their Premier League status for a fifth consecutive season.

His sublime strike during the 2-0 home win against Leeds last May was voted Albion’s goal of the season.

It’s a blow for Brighton who have yet to sign a striker and continue to look a little light in attacking areas.

“We are just getting to the bottom of the extent of it,” said Albion head coach Graham Potter after Brighton pre-season win at Luton.

“Obviously disappointing for us and for him. It looks like he is going to miss the start (of the season) at this stage but it is what it is.”

Albion’s Ecuador international midfielder Moises Caicedo was set to return to training with the squad this week after competing at the Copa America.