Brighton legend Glenn Murray offers advice to Neal Maupay after glaring miss against Tottenham in FA Cup loss

Brighton striker Neal Maupay issed a golden chance against tottenham in the second half

Albion had just gone 3-1 down after the clinical Harry Kane netted his second match but Maupay had the opportunity to drag Graham Potter's team back into the match.

Maupay - who is Albion's leading scorer this term with eight goals - was clean through and bearing down on Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

Maupay tried to dink the ball over the Spurs stopper but the French international World Cup winner stood tall and easily gathered the scuffed effort

"These are the moments you need to produce to drag your team back into it," said Murray speaking on ITV4.

"This could have changed the game and he just chooses the wrong thing.

"He thinks Lloris is going to go down but Lloris is notorious for standing his ground in these situations. When the goalkeeper stands it makes the finish look even worse."

Former Spurs striker Robbie Keane added: "As a striker I always studied goalkeepers. You have to know who you are playing against.

"Lloris never goes down. As a striker you have to understand that.

"It made him look stupid really because it is just a side-footed finish and he could have just whipped it in the corner. You have to study the goalkeepers."

Tottenham went ahead in the 13th minute through Kane, but Brighton were the architects of their own downfall.

Adam Webster missed his kick when trying to play out from the back, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg teed up Kane and the England striker curled into the top corner from 20 yards.

It was 2-0 11 minutes later and there was a large amount of fortune involved.

Emerson Royal ploughed a lone furrow down the right and his cross, with no one in the box, deflected off Solly March and over Robert Sanchez.

Brighton found a way back into the game in the 63rd minute as Yves Bissouma ran across the face of goal and got in a shot which was heavily deflected past Lloris.

Three minutes later Spurs regained their two-goal advantage as Son Heung-min embarked on a solo run, which was ended by Webster’s tackle, but Kane was on hand to ram home from close range.

Spurs goalscorer Kane said on ITV4: “We are delighted with the result. We started well, were on the front foot and scored a couple of goals.

“We dropped momentum a bit and they got their goal, but thankfully we scored again after that.”

On Spurs’ FA Cup chances, the England captain said: “There is still a long way to go.

“We have been in this position over the last few years. There are plenty of games coming up in the league and FA Cup, so let’s just keep it going.

“If we want to go all the way, we have to beat some top teams.