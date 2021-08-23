Brighton make major decision on striker amid Darwin Nunez £25m link

Florin Andone has left Brighton after an injury hit spell with the club

Andone, who used to play in Spain for Deportivo La Coruna before signing for Albion in 2018, will join on an initial loan, with an option to sign more permanently.

Albion head coach Graham Potter said, “This represents a good move for all parties, with the potential for Florin to play regular football, something he hasn’t had the chance to do in the last year or so due to injury.

“He has worked really hard on his rehabilitation, is ready to play and now wants to be playing regularly. We wish him well for the loan spell and the season ahead in La Liga.”

The 28-year-old missed the entirety of last season due to a serious knee injury he sustained while out on loan with Turkish side Galatasaray.

He has made 30 appearances for Albion since joining from Deportivo La Coruna in 2018, scoring six goals.

He joins a Cadiz side whose attack is led by former Manchester City and Sevilla star Alvaro Negredo.

Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister said on Instagram: “Thanks for everything, we will miss you.”

The move leaves Brighton light on options in the forward areas with Neal Maupay struggling with a shoulder injury and Danny Welbeck sidelined with a hamstring problem.

Percy Tau also seems close to an exit to Egyptian side Al Ahly and Iranian striker Alireza Jahanbakhsh departed last month to join Feyenoord.