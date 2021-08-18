Brighton midfielder agrees first professional contract

Libby Bance made her first team debut last season

The 18-year-old has signed a two-year deal with an option for a further year for Hope Powell’s team.

“We’re delighted for Libby,” said Powell.” She has worked so hard to earn her first professional contract.

“She has really impressed us since she started training regularly with the first-team squad. She wants to improve every aspect of her game and we’re looking forward to helping her realise her potential.”

Bance came through the club’s academy before making her first-team debut in a League Cup tie against London Bees in 2019.

Last season she broke into Albion’s first-team squad on a regular basis, making ten appearances in league and cup action to help the team finish sixth, their highest Barclays Women’s Super League finish.

Earlier this summer she was called into an England under-19 training camp.