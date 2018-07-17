Brighton midfielder was better value than Liverpool star Mo Salah last season

Albion midfielder Pascal Gross was the best value midfielder in the 2017/18 Premier League season based on bwin's moneyball analysis of how much players signed last summer cost for each goal and assist.
Bookmaker bwin took into account transfer fees and wages to discover who were the best bargain buys from last summer and who wasted the most money on players who failed to perform or even make the pitch in the 2017/18 season.
The analysis has taken into account minutes played, goals, assists, clean sheets and saves made - with Seagulls keeper Mathew Ryan the best value goalkeeper for cost per save made.
Gross' seven goals and eight assists cost Brighton just £284,000 each, while Salah's 34 goals and 11 assists cost Liverpool just over £1m each.
Watford's Kiko Femenia and Everton's Cuco Martina were the only signings to cost less than £1,000 per minute – the free transfers played 1,851 and 1,939 minutes respectively.
Brighton paid just over £50,000 per Ryan save, making him the best value goalkeeper – as the 26-year-old made 125 saves last season.
On the flip side, Everton midfielder Davy Klaassen cost over £100,000 per minute played and he failed to register a goal or assist all season.
Title-winning keeper Ederson was the worst value goalkeeper, with Manchester City paying more than £700,000 for each of his 56 saves.
Kevin Wimmer's solitary clean sheet cost Stoke more than £21m, while Fernando Llorente's solitary Premier League goal cost Tottenham £17.5m.
Cost per minute on the pitch:
Top 5:
Kiko Femenia (Watford) - £562
Cuco Martina (Everton) - £939
Pablo Zabaleta (West Ham) - £1,100
Mathias Jorgensen (Huddersfield) - £1,134
Darren Fletcher (Stoke) - £1,211
Worst 5:
Benjamin Mendy (Manchester City) - £142,020
Davy Klaassen (Everton) - £103,100
Nahki Wells (Burnley) - £71,628
Jonathan Walters (Burnley) - £69,808
Danny Drinkwater (Chelsea) - £69,086
Cost per goal (strikers signed in the summer of 2017):
Top 5:
Wayne Rooney (Everton) - £832,000
Jermain Defoe (Bournemouth) - £845,000
Laurent Depoitre (Huddersfield) - £873,333
Chris Wood (Burnley) - £1,658,000
Joselu (Newcastle) - £1,757,500
Worst 5 (strikers signed in the summer of 2017):
Fernando Llorente (Tottenham) - £17,490,000
Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) - £9,350,000
Wilfried Bony (Swansea) - £8,190,000
Alvaro Morata (Chelsea) - £6,203,636
Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United) - £5,349,375
Cost per goal + assist (midfielder):
Top 5:
Pascal Gross (Brighton) - £284,000
Eric Choupo-Moting (Stoke) - £338,000
Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) - £1,048,571
Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield) - £1,348,750
Will Hughes (Watford) - £1,950,000
Bottom 5:
Adrien Silva (Leicester City) - £26,210,000
Mario Lemina (Southampton) - £9,340,000
Oliver Burke (West Brom) - £7,620,000
Gylfi Sigurdsson (Everton) - £7,242,857
Jacob Murphy (Newcastle) - £5,735,000
Cost per clean sheet (defender):
Top 5:
Kiko Femenia (Watford) - £148,571
Cuco Martina (Everton) - £303,333
Pablo Zabaleta (West Ham) - £390,000
Mathias Jorgensen (Huddersfield) - £414,600
Charlie Taylor (Burnley) - £433,333
Bottom 5:
Kevin Wimmer (Stoke) - £21,100,000
Benjamin Mendy (Manchester City) - £11,390,000
Victor Lindelof (Manchester United) - £6,290,000
Mamadou Sakho (Crystal Palace) - £5,096,667
Serge Aurier (Tottenham) - £3,808,571
Cost per save (goalkeepers):
Top 3:
Matthew Ryan (Brighton) - £57,760
Asmir Begovic (Bournemouth) - £124,911
Willy Caballero (Chelsea) - £222,857
Bottom 3:
Ederson (Manchester City) - £714,357
Eldin Jakupovic (Leicester City) - £408,250
Paulo Gazzaniga (Tottenham) - £346,667