Brighton player ratings at Leicester: Tariq Lamptey electric and Danny Welbeck clinical but three Albion players struggle

Danny Welbeck celebrates his leveller against Leicester at the King Power Stadium

There was nothing to separate the sides at the break with neither Leicester nor Brighton able to wrestle control of a mediocre game.

Patson Daka fired Leicester into the lead 30 seconds after the re-start after James Madison and Harvey Barnes combined.

Albion looked more lively after going a goal behind and the introduction of the electric Tariq Lamptey and Danny Welbeck sparked life into the attack.

And it was Welbeck who netted the leveller when he rose at the far post to head home a pinpoint cross from Neal Maupay.

Albion extend their unbeaten run to six matches and are ninth in the table on 30 points. Great end to the match after a poor first half display.

Here's how shone and struggled for Brighton at the King Power.

Rob Sanchez 6: Bit too casual with his distribution from the back and needlessly played Albion in trouble at times. Unlucky to see his save from Barnes rebound for Patson Daka to open the scoring.

Joel Veltman 6: Steady as always from Veltman. Tackled well, safe in possession. Replaced by Solly March with 15 to go.

Adam Webster 6: Sound without reaching the levels he did against Chelsea. Not quite as sharp with his distribution as he has of late.

Dan Burn 6: Albion's most reliable performer in recent matches and another solid display from the defender. Booked.

Marc Cucurella 5: Caught in possession on a number of occasions. Has been excellent since his arrival but not at his best today.

Steven Alzate 6: Did his best to break up the play and kept things tidy in possession. Decent display and subbed with 20 go for Welbeck

Pascal Gross 5: Looked a little off the pace in the first half. Even his famed Cruyff turned failed him on one occasion. Not his day.

Alexis Mac Allister 5: Blasted an effort high into the stands on the half hour when should have done better and then did the same at the start of the second half. Not his best game and gave the ball way too often.

Leo Trossard 6: Caused problems for James Justin and clever deliveries into the box. Drifted in and out of the match but strong finish.

Jakub Moder 6: Always looking to get into goal scoring positions but didn't quite have the impact he needed. One of Albion's brighter performers though.

Neal Maupay 6: Worked hard as always but precious little in the way of chances and didn't hold the ball up as well as he can. Great end to the match though as his pinpoint cross picked out Danny Welbeck

Tariq Lamptey 8: Came on for Gross and his pace gave Leicester something else to think about. Nice cross for Welbeck's header. Why didn't he start?

Danny Welbeck 8: On for Alzate and operated on the left. Decent header from Lamptey's cross was well saved but got his goal with another cracking header from Maupay's pinpoint cross