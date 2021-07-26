Brighton pre-season injury status: Tariq Lamptey hamstring latest, Solly March and Florin Andone updates

Tariq Lamptey is a way off match fitness

Albion's flying wing back Tariq Lamptey looks set to miss the start of the new season due to his troublesome hamstring injury.

Lamptey, 20, is back training with the squad but remains some way from full match fitness and didn't feature in Albion's friendly at Rangers last Saturday.

"His progress was a little slower than we would have liked," said Potter. "But because of the nature of his injury we had to err on the side of caution. He is training this week with the group but still a bit to go from him.

"He has worked a long time and frustrating time as you can imagine so we need to make sure we do the right things with him and not rush back at this stage.

"It's tempting to try and rush him back but do it at the right time for him and we look forward to seeing him play."

There was better news for Solly March and Florin Andone as both featured against Rangers following serious knee injuries.

Potter said. “Solly [March] and Florin [Andone] had their first 45 minutes for a while, so if you look at it over the whole it was a good exercise for us especially if you consider the players who weren't available."

The players who were involved at Euro 2020: Joel Veltman, Jakub Moder and Rob Sanchez and Leo Trossard are also working their way back to fitness, while Ben White, who was with the England squad, is expected to complete his £50m move to Arsenal in the coming days.

"It's been one of those preseasons where the boys have come back in dribs and drabs," Potter added. "But the boys have followed their individual programmes and worked hard in training.

"We have had some behind closed doors matches to make sure we are up to speed. We can step it up again this week and everything is going in the right direction but we can still improve which is what you would expect at this stage of the season."

Enock Mwepu and Kjell Scherpen got their first taste of action in Albion shirts having joined the club earlier in the summer.

“It's a first 45 minutes for them and it's nice to get that out the way, we can build from there,” added Potter.