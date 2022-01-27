Brighton predicted finish amid Premier League break with West West Ham, Tottenham and Wolves top six forecast

Albion are currently ninth in the league standings and are unbeaten in their last six. Potter's men have an outside chance of reaching the top six and are jostling for position with West Ham, Arsenal, Tottenham, Wolves, Aston Villa and Leicester.

Brighton have played some attractive football this season but too many draws could hinder their chances of breaking into the top six.

Last time out a the King Power Stadium they came from behind once more to earn a 1-1 draw against Brendan Rodgers' Leicester.

The Seagulls are currently resting and recovering and will return to action on February 5 in the FA Cup at Antonio Conte's Tottenham.

Their next league match is against relegation strugglers Watford how will no doubt hope ex-Crystal Palace and England boss Roy Hodgson can boost their chances of survival.

1. Man City Pep Guardiola's team are tipped for the title with a points haul of 92. They have an 82 per cent chance of being crowned champions. Current position: first. Prediction finish: first.

2. Liverpool The Reds are expected to finish second with 84 points and have a 17 per cent chance of winning the title. Current position: 2nd. Prediction finish: 2nd.

3. Chelsea The Blues are set for a third place finish with 76 points. Current position: third. Prediction finish: third.

4. Tottenham Antonio Conte's men are tipped for a strong finish and reach the top four with 65 points. Current position: 7th. Prediction finish: 4th.