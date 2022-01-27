Brighton predicted finish amid Premier League break with West West Ham, Tottenham and Wolves top six forecast

Albion are currently ninth in the league standings and are unbeaten in their last six. Potter's men have an outside chance of reaching the top six and are jostling for position with West Ham, Arsenal, Tottenham, Wolves, Aston Villa and Leicester.
Brighton have played some attractive football this season but too many draws could hinder their chances of breaking into the top six.
Last time out a the King Power Stadium they came from behind once more to earn a 1-1 draw against Brendan Rodgers' Leicester.
The Seagulls are currently resting and recovering and will return to action on February 5 in the FA Cup at Antonio Conte's Tottenham.
Their next league match is against relegation strugglers Watford how will no doubt hope ex-Crystal Palace and England boss Roy Hodgson can boost their chances of survival.
Scroll down and click through to see: Brighton's predicted finish compared to their top flight rivals from statisticians FiveThirtyEight.