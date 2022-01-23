Brighton predicted line-up to face Leicester: Graham Potter's huge Lewis Dunk call and a Danny Welbeck surprise

Lewis Dunk is available once more having recovered from a knee injury

The Albion boss - and his assistant Billy Reid who will be at the helm - will however have a few selection head scratchers as they assess the fitness of some of his key players.

Lewis Dunk is said to be available having recovered from a knee injury sustained at West Ham last month but he faces a battle to return to the starting XI.

Defenders Joel Veltman, Adam Webster and Dan Burn have been in fine form of late and the defensive trio have combined well and allow wing backs Marc Cucurella and Tariq Lamptey to bomb forward from the flanks.

Yves Bissouma remains unavailable as he's at the AFCON with Mali and fellow midfielder Enock Mwepu is sidelined with a hamstring problem.

Adam Lallana also remains out with his hamstring troubles.

Potter and Reid will also have to decide if Neal Maupay and Leo Trossard return to the starting XI having been used from the bench against Chelsea.

Danny Wlebeck will hope for rare back to back starts after his outing against Chelsea.

Here's how Albion could line-up at the King Power for the this one.

Rob Sanchez: The Brighton goalkeeper looks to be finding his best form one more after a few wobbles earlier this season. Looks better with the ball at his feet as well.

Joel Veltman: The experienced Dutch international defender continues to a reliable presence and has filled the void following Ben Whites £50m summer exit.

Adam Webster: Getting back to his best after injuries and recent form has prompted talk of an England call-up.

Dan Burn: Playing the best football of his career and looks all the better playing in his preferred position of left side of the three or central defence.

Tariq Lamptey: The flying wing back was sublime against Chelsea last Tuesday and returns to the King Power where he made his Albion debut in 2020.

Jakub Moder: Seems to get better with each game and a threat with his attacking runs forward. Desperately seeks his first Premier League goal.

Alexis Mac Allister: The Argentina playmaker is enjoying a run in the team and adds creativity and work rate to the Albion midfield.

Pascal Gross: The experienced German adds Premier League know how alongside the youth of Moder and Mac Allister.

Marc Cucurella: What a signing! Lamptey and Cucurella on either flank is a serious threat for Albion.

Leo Trossard: Albion always look so much better when Trossard is on the ball. Will hope to add to his four goals this season