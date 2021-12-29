Albion boss Graham Potter has some big calls to make ahead of Chelsea

Brighton predicted line-up vs Chelsea: Graham Potter's Tariq Lamptey tactical tweak and huge Danny Welbeck call

Graham Potter will assess the fitness of some key players ahead of tonight's Premier League clash against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge

By Derren Howard
Wednesday, 29th December 2021, 2:39 pm

Brighton will run the rule over forward Leandro Trossard after hamstring tightness forced him out at halftime of the Boxing Day win over Brentford.

Midfielder Yves Bissouma returns to contention following a one-match ban, while defenders Joel Veltman and Shane Duffy could return after missing out against the Bees.

Midfielder Steven Alzate and forward Danny Welbeck returned from three-month injury absences as substitutes against Thomas Frank’s side but captain Lewis Dunk (knee) remains out.

Whether Welbeck is fit enough to start remains to be seen.

1. Sanchez

One of his best displays against Brentford

2. Lamptey

A more defensive role against Brentford and could be the same again against his former club

3. Adam Webster

Returned to action against Brentford and looked solid - Lukaku could be a different matter

4. Duffy

Available once more and his physical presence could see him get the nod of Veltman who is also returning from injury. Burn also struggling with a shoulder problem

