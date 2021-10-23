Graham Potter enjoyed victory against Man City at the Amex last season

Brighton predicted line-up vs Man City: Graham Potter's huge Yves Bissouma dilemma and Tariq Lamptey surprise

Graham Potter will hope his two key Brighton and Hove Albion players are ready to face the Premier League champions Man City at the Amex Stadium this evening

By Derren Howard
Saturday, 23rd October 2021, 11:50 am

Yves Bissouma has been struggling with a knee injury since Albion's 2-1 victory against Leicester earlier this month. The Mali international was an unused substitute during the 0-0 draw at Norwich last week and Potter will have to decide if Bissouma is ready to start in a match the Albion boss described as: "the toughest test in football."

Lamptey also adds another dimension to the Albion line-up. The former Chelsea man has recovered from a long term hamstring injury and returned to Premier League action as a second half substitute at Carrow Road.

Defender Adam Webster is also available and fit again after his hamstring injury. Scroll down and click through to see how Albion could line-up for this one:

1. Rob Sanchez

Albion's established No1 will need to be on top form against a potent attacking threat

2. Shane Duffy

Fine start to the season and this will be his toughest test yet

3. Lewis Dunk

Ultra consistent so far this season from the Albion skipper. Will want to get off the mark with a goal from a set piece as well...could it be today?

4. Dan Burn

What a display from Burn at Norwich last week and adds balance on the left side of the defence

Graham Potter Brighton Man City Tariq Lamptey Premier League
