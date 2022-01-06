Brighton record signing jets out as Graham Potter approves Bundesliga move for striker

Graham Potter has given his approval to the move

Jurgen Locadia has joined German Bundesliga side VFL Bochum 1848 in a permanent move, on undisclosed terms.

Locadia's career at Albion failed to take off following his then recorded breaking move for a reported £14m.

The Dutchman joined Albion in January 2018, signing from PSV Eindhoven, where he began his professional career, and arrived with impressive stats of 62 goals and 39 assists from 176 games across all competitions.

He helped PSV win the Dutch Eredivisie in 2015 and 2016; and won the Dutch Super Cup in 2015 and 2016 to complete an impressive domestic honours haul, and win him a call up to the national team.

During a four-year period with Albion, he found opportunities limited, but did make a total of 46 appearances for Albion scoring six times - the most memorable his goal at Millwall in the quarter-final of the FA Cup.

In that time, he also spent time on loan, enjoying a period on loan with Hoffenheim, where he scored four times in 12 appearances; and a year in the United States with FC Cincinnati which ended last summer.

Locadia is the second striker to depart this January as Aaron Connolly left last week on a loan deal to Championship outfit Middlesbrough.