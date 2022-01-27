Brighton reveal ticket details for hotly-anticipated trip to Manchester United at Old Trafford

Brighton will be up against Manchester and Ronaldo at Old Trafford

The fixture was originally scheduled for December 18 but was postponed due to a Covid-19 outbreak within the Manchester United camp.

It will now take place on Tuesday, February 15 and the match will kick off at 8.15pm.

Tickets for the fixture go on sale from Thursday 27 January.

Pricing

Adult (21-64): £30

Senior (65+): £15

Ages 18-20: £22.50

Ages 16-17: £15

Child (Under-16): £10

On sale dates

Supporters who purchased the postponed fixture on 18/12/2021: Thu 27 January

All STHs: Fri 28 January

MyAlbion+ Members: Mon 31 January

Purchase History: Wed 2 February

Points allocated for this fixture: 10

Seagull Travel will be running coaches to this fixture with a number of pick-up points across East and West Sussex.

Visit Brighton and Hove Albion's website for more details

Albion schedule

Albion are ninth in the Premier League standings and are currently resting and recovering during the international break.

Graham Potter's team are next in action in the FA Cup fourth round at Tottenham on Saturday, February 5 and their next Premier League match is at Watford on February 12.

The Seagulls will then go to Old Trafford before facing Burnley at the Amex on February 19. They conclude the month with a home match against Steven Gerrard's Aston villa on February 26.

The Premier League are yet to confirm which channel the match will be broadcast on.

There 21 Premier League matches postponed due to outbreaks of the virus and 18 games yet to be rescheduled.

Covid rules update

Yesterday Premier League clubs agreed changes to Covid postponement rules

Clubs must have at least four Covid-19 cases within their squad to apply for a postponement.

The league said the new rules would take effect ahead of the next Premier League fixture, the rearranged match between Burnley and Watford on February 5.

Under the previous rules, where a club could not field 13 outfield players and a goalkeeper either from its squad list or its appropriately experienced under-21 players, the match would be postponed. At least one of the unavailable players had to have tested positive for Covid-19.