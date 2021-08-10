Brighton sign Japan international striker: Who is Kaoru Mitoma, what was the transfer fee, why is he being loaned to Belgium?

Kaoru Mitoma scores for Japan at the Olympics in the bronze medal match defeat against Mexico

Mitoma will spend the 2021/22 season on loan with Belgian first division side Royal Union Saint-Gilloise, and will link up with the Brussels based side after a break following the Olympics in Tokyo.

Who is Mitoma?

Capable of swiftly twisting his slim 5ft 10in frame, Mitoma’s quick feet, dribbling and direct style have made him a nightmare for defenders.

The 24-year-old has represented his country up to under-23 level and was part of the squad which missed out on bronze in their final match against Mexico, after an good tournament on home soil.

Mitoma impressed as a second half sub against the Mexicans and scored a fine goal in his country's 3-1 loss. He took the ball outside the box, feinted to shoot then accelerated away from two defenders, before smacking a rising shot high into the net from an angle. A great example of his talent.

His form in the 2020 J1 League season saw him net 13 goals as Frontale lifted the J1 League title, which also saw him named in the league’s best XI for the campaign.

The following season he helped Kawasaki win the Japanese Super Cup, scoring twice in the final in a 3-2 win over Gamba Osaka.

He departs Kawasaki having made 64 appearances, scoring 30 times in all competitions.

Transfer fee and contract

Japan international Kaoru Mitoma has signed for Albion on a four-year-contract from J1 League team Kawasaki Frontale for a reported transfer fee of around £2.5m

Belgium loan

Mitoma will be loaned to Tony Bloom's Belgian first division team Union SG. It is hoped he will earn enough merit points to gain a work permit to compete in England - similar to Percy Tau's arrangement.

As well as playing in the Belgian league - which is higher rated than Japan's - Mitoma also needs to earn international caps with Japan. This should then allow him to play in England.

What Albion transfer supremo Dan Ashworth said

“We’re delighted be able to sign Kaoru, who arrives off the back of a couple of really strong seasons in Japan.

“As part of his development we have decided to loan him to Union Saint-Gilloise, to help him become accustomed to European football, and test himself in a different environment.