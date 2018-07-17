Brighton sign Mali international

Brighton have swooped to sign midfielder Yves Bissouma on a long-term contract.

The 21-year-old has joined from LOSC Lille on a five-year deal for undisclosed terms.

He becomes the Seagulls' sixth signing of the summer after Florin Andone, Leon Balogun, Bernardo, Jason Steele and David Button.

Brighton boss Chris Hughton said: "We are delighted to have signed Yves, and are pleased to welcome him to the club.

“We have been keen to strengthen the squad in the central midfield positions, and this will add to our options in this area. I am very much looking forward to working with him.

“He is someone with good technical ability on the ball, and has good experience at a relatively young age, after playing regularly in a competitive French league for the past two seasons.”

Bissouma began his senior career with Malian side AS Real Bamako before joining Lille in 2016.

He made a total of 55 appearances and scored four goals in two seasons with the French club, and helped them to retain their Ligue 1 status last season.

Bissouma is a Mali international and made his senior debut in 2015. He scored a last-minute winner in the 2016 African Cup of Nations semi-final against Ivory Coast.