Brighton still haven't solved this problem during the January transfer window

The Seagulls have so far made one permanent signing, bringing in Polish international midfielder Kacper Kozłowski from Pogoń Szczecin before sending him on loan to Belgian sister club Union Saint-Gilloise.

Albion players, like Aaron Connolly and Taylor Richards, have departed on loan in search of regular first team football while the likes of Christian Walton and Jürgen Locadia have left the club on permanent deals.

But the one area Albion fans are desperate to see upgraded is the club’s striking options.

The departures of Aaron Connolly and Jürgen Locadia have left Graham Potter’s side with just two senior centre forwards for the remainder of the campaign - Neal Maupay (pictured) and Danny Welbeck - and supporters are desperate to see attacking reinforcements before the end of the January transfer window. Gareth Fuller/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The departures of Connolly and Locadia have left Graham Potter’s side with just two senior centre forwards for the remainder of the campaign.

Brighton’s goalscoring burden will be shouldered upon Neal Maupay and Danny Welbeck.

Maupay has already equalled last season’s tally of eight goals, but it has taken him 14 less games to achieve it.

The Frenchman began the 2021-22 campaign in red hot form, netting four times in the opening six games. But since then goals have been harder to come by for the 25-year-old.

After bagging a dramatic equaliser at old foes Crystal Palace on September 27, Maupay failed to find the net in the next six games.

The striker rediscovered his scoring touch in December, popping up with three goals in as many games, but he has since endured another barren goalscoring run.

Since his goal at former club Brentford on Boxing Day, Maupay has not found the back of the net in five games, although he has contributed two assists in this time.

Former Manchester United favourite Welbeck has netted an impressive three goals in ten games in all competitions for the Seagulls this season - but the 31-year-old has yet again been blighted by injuries.

Two hamstring injuries have befallen Welbeck this season. This has seen him miss a combined total of 16 games this campaign. Cumulatively, the forward has been out injured for 123 days since July.

Evan Ferguson, who has netted eight goals in 14 Premier League 2 games this season for Albion under-23s, is another striking option but the 17-year-old Irish forward has yet to make his first team debut.

Brighton are expected to bring in German striker Deniz Undav from Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise on transfer deadline day, but it is thought the 25-year-old will remain on loan at the Belgian First Division A leaders.

Undav is the topscorer in this season’s Belgian First Division A. He has netted 18 goals in 24 league games for the Brussels-based side.

Potter has sometimes foregone the use of centre forwards this season, using winger Leandro Trossard and midfielder Jakub Moder in the false nine role.