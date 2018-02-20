Brighton striker Ini named in Nigeria squad

Albion Ladies striker Ini Umotong has been called up to the Nigeria squad for a friendly tournament in Turkey next week.

The 23-year-old received her one and only cap against Mali in February, 2015, but she was also part of the Nigeria squad for the 2015 World Cup when she did not make any appearances.

Umotong has scored six goals in 12 appearances for Brighton, who sit third in WSL 2, this season.

On the call-up, she said: "It was a feeling of shock, excitement and anxiousness. I was so excited, as I’ve been waiting for a call-up for a long time and it was really emotional.

“The new coach Thomas Dennerby emailed me, and my heart stopped a bit when I found out that it had all been confirmed.

“My family were very happy and proud once they found out, and I’m so pleased with how it’s all turned out.”

