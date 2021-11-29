Brighton team news for West Ham United: Graham Potter reveals injury latest on three key players, including Danny Welbeck

Danny Welbeck has been sidelined since injuring his hamstring against Crystal Palace earlier this season

Albion, who are ninth in the league standings after their 0-0 draw with Leeds United at the Amex Stadium last Saturday, have no fresh injury concerns after the stalemate but Graham Potter will still assess the fitness of key players due to the quick turnaround.

Shane Duffy dropped to the bench last Saturday and could once again be again in contention to face the Hammers, while midfielder Enock Mwepu, who was an unused substitute against Leeds, has had an extra few days to recover from his hip issue.

Solly March will hope to force his way back into the starting XI after his impressive late cameo from the bench against Leeds and Adam Lallana could also feature at the London Stadium after he dropped to the bench for Leeds.

Tariq Lamptey produced a man of the match performance against Leeds and he will also be assessed as two intense games in quick succession maybe too much. The wingback has made just three starts this season following a long-term hamstring injury.

Striker Danny Welbeck (hamstring) and midfielder Steven Alzate (ankle) remain long-term casualties and the duo have not featured since both were injured in the 1-1 away draw at Palace.

"Everybody is fine from the game (leeds) and new worries, " said Potter. "Both players [Alzate and Welbeck] have responded really well. They are getting closer and I think in the next cuple of weeks I would like to think they can rejoin first team training.

"They are doing well and we are pleased with that."

Aaron Connolly will also hope to force his way into Potter's thinking. The Ireland international has recovered from a heel injury sustained in the Carabao Cup at Leicester but is yet to feature in a Premier League matchday squad.

"Aaron is in contention," said Potter. "He had an injury and little loss of form and confidence. He's had a bit of what Neal [Maupay] has had in terms of criticism when he has missed or chances have gone away from him.